AMHERST, N.Y. — A union leader and former employee has won her unemployment case against Starbucks.

Victoria Conklin was fired last summer after five years with the company. She worked at the East Robinson store in Amherst.

Conklin says the coffee chain fired her for being 30 minutes late to a shift. However, she believes the decision was retaliation for her role in helping to organize the union. 

Starbucks previously responded to that claim with the following statement:

“Our partners receive training on our policies and are aware that failing to uphold them can result in termination. A partner’s interest in a union does not exempt them from the standards we have always held. We will continue to consistently enforce our policies for all partners.” 

Conklin's reinstatement hearing is scheduled for next month.

Starbucks Workers United sent the following tweet in response to the outcome of Conklin's case:

Starbucks responded by reiterating its previous point:

"Ms. Conklin no longer is with the company because she violated store safety and attendance policies."

"No Starbucks partner has been, or will be, disciplined for supporting or engaging in lawful union activity — but interest in a union does not exempt partners from following policies and procedures that apply to all partners. Our partners receive training on our policies and are aware that failing to uphold them can result in termination."