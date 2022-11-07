Fired Amherst Starbucks employee wins unemployment case
Spectrum News Staff
Amherst
PUBLISHED 9:28 AM ET Nov. 07, 2022PUBLISHED November 7, 2022 @9:28 AM
AMHERST, N.Y. — A union leader and former employee has won her unemployment case against Starbucks.
Victoria Conklin was fired last summer after five years with the company. She worked at the East Robinson store in Amherst.
Conklin says the coffee chain fired her for being 30 minutes late to a shift. However, she believes the decision was retaliation for her role in helping to organize the union.
Starbucks previously responded to that claim with the following statement:
Conklin's reinstatement hearing is scheduled for next month.
Starbucks Workers United sent the following tweet in response to the outcome of Conklin's case:
VICTORY! Vic, a fired buffalo worker and union leader WON her unemployment case. Starbucks denied her unemployment after firing her for being late once in 5 yrs. Her reinstatement hearing is scheduled 12/5. This is validation SB's efforts have been clearly anti-union retaliation.