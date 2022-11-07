AMHERST, N.Y. — A union leader and former employee has won her unemployment case against Starbucks.

Victoria Conklin was fired last summer after five years with the company. She worked at the East Robinson store in Amherst.

Conklin says the coffee chain fired her for being 30 minutes late to a shift. However, she believes the decision was retaliation for her role in helping to organize the union.

Starbucks previously responded to that claim with the following statement:

“Our partners receive training on our policies and are aware that failing to uphold them can result in termination. A partner’s interest in a union does not exempt them from the standards we have always held. We will continue to consistently enforce our policies for all partners.”

Conklin's reinstatement hearing is scheduled for next month.

Starbucks Workers United sent the following tweet in response to the outcome of Conklin's case:

VICTORY! Vic, a fired buffalo worker and union leader WON her unemployment case. Starbucks denied her unemployment after firing her for being late once in 5 yrs. Her reinstatement hearing is scheduled 12/5. This is validation SB's efforts have been clearly anti-union retaliation. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) November 5, 2022

