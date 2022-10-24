HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $52.8 million.
The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of $1.28 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $185.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $172.3 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.
Bank of Hawaii shares have fallen almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.