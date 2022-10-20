Utica Zoo employees have voted to unionize.
A group of 26 employees organized with the Civil Service Employees Association, or CSEA, one of New York state's largest unions.
The group is looking to better working conditions and have a stronger voice at their zoo.
The unionized workers include zookeepers, vet techs, groundskeepers, gift shop employees and more.
High turnover rates have been hurting the zoo for a long time and the workers hope that this increases retention at the zoo.
Utica Zoo Executive Director Andria Heath responded to a Spectrum News 1 request for comment, saying, "It is our expectation that during the negotiation process, the entire zoo team will continue to prioritize excellence in animal care and a great visitor experience for our patrons."