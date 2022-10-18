ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the colder weather rolls in, local leaders are putting pressure on the utility that provides the heat.

They're pushing back against Rochester Gas & Electric's planned rate hike. If approved by the state, rates would increase by 13-22%.

State lawmakers from the Rochester area, Senator Samra Brouk, Assemblymember Sarah Clark and Assemblymember Demond Meeks, claim Avangrid, the parent company of RG&E, has proved it is unable to invest properly in infrastructure following large storms in 2017 and 2018. Avangrid was fined millions by the state for its response to those storms.

"Ratepayers are suffering at the hands of RG&E and their billing practices," said Sen. Brouk. "And now thinking about a rate hike for RG&E is really unconscionable at a time when ratepayers are continuing to suffer and people are continuing to try to put food on the table, get sneakers for their kids for school and now to be faced with exorbitant potential rate hikes is really unacceptable."

The group also says the company has been charging customers and then failing to provide customer service.

One renter who spoke with Spectrum News 1 says he just can't keep up.

"The cost of food is skyrocketing, the cost of gas, so I mean, where can we cut to pay our other bills?" asked Oscar Brewer Jr. "Phone bills are a necessity nowadays for anybody with children, anybody alive, you got to have a phone. So yeah, they are definitely putting our backs against a wall and unfortunately, if we're not able to pay the full bill, they're going to threaten to cut us off."

RG&E responded to the criticism by issuing the following statement: