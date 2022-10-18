ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the colder weather rolls in, local leaders are putting pressure on the utility that provides the heat.

They're pushing back against Rochester Gas & Electric's planned rate hike. If approved by the state, rates would increase by 13-22%.

State lawmakers from the Rochester area, Senator Samra Brouk, Assemblymember Sarah Clark and Assemblymember Demond Meeks, claim Avangrid, the parent company of RG&E, has proved it is unable to invest properly in infrastructure following large storms in 2017 and 2018. Avangrid was fined millions by the state for its response to those storms.

"Ratepayers are suffering at the hands of RG&E and their billing practices," said Sen. Brouk. "And now thinking about a rate hike for RG&E is really unconscionable at a time when ratepayers are continuing to suffer and people are continuing to try to put food on the table, get sneakers for their kids for school and now to be faced with exorbitant potential rate hikes is really unacceptable."

The group also says the company has been charging customers and then failing to provide customer service.

One renter who spoke with Spectrum News 1 says he just can't keep up.

"The cost of food is skyrocketing, the cost of gas, so I mean, where can we cut to pay our other bills?" asked Oscar Brewer Jr. "Phone bills are a necessity nowadays for anybody with children, anybody alive, you got to have a phone. So yeah, they are definitely putting our backs against a wall and unfortunately, if we're not able to pay the full bill, they're going to threaten to cut us off."

RG&E responded to the criticism by issuing the following statement:

"RG&E recognizes how increased costs have impacted us all. During the rate case process, we take all public comments and feedback into consideration, and we look forward to finding the best way to continue delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers. During this process, we are hoping for a multiyear rate case agreement that reduces the impact on customers while advancing much-needed upgrades to critical infrastructure. Proposed areas of investment include: 

  • Increased tree trimming and replacing aging infrastructure to reduce the number and length of outages
  • Replacing thousands of poles with more storm-resistant poles to combat the impacts of climate change
  • Customer resources such as home energy audits and efficiency upgrades for low-to-moderate-income customers
  • Additional employees for our customer call centers to respond to customer questions and concerns
  • Enhancing customer service options to enable customers to make online payments and request new service from their mobile device. 
  • Procurement of company-owned battery storage and solar for low-income customers, enhancing environmental justice initiatives in our community
  • Initiatives to help low-income customers choose energy-efficient LED bulbs over other options

"Rising expenses have impacted us as well. Even with the proposed rate case, we continue to have among the lowest electric and gas rates in the state. Preparing for the energy future will require significant investment, and we are committed to ensuring that all of our customers will benefit."