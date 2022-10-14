BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health and the two unions representing more than 6,300 workers have approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement.
The deal was reached just over a week ago, avoiding a potential strike. It covers members from both CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU.
In the agreement, 74% of CWA and 91% of 1199 SEIU members voted in favor of ratifying the contract.
The deal includes more than 500 new positions, plus incentives to bring former employees back, such as weekend-only positions. Other details include improved retirement benefits, a new bonus program and retroactive pay raises of 4%.
In a statement, Don Boyd, President & CEO of Kaleida Health said:
Union leaders are calling the contract a huge win for members and say it's one of the best contracts available in Western New York.
Leaders are expected to hold a news conference addressing the agreement on Friday.