BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health and the two unions representing more than 6,300 workers have approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement.

The deal was reached just over a week ago, avoiding a potential strike. It covers members from both CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU.

In the agreement, 74% of CWA and 91% of 1199 SEIU members voted in favor of ratifying the contract.

The deal includes more than 500 new positions, plus incentives to bring former employees back, such as weekend-only positions. Other details include improved retirement benefits, a new bonus program and retroactive pay raises of 4%.

In a statement, Don Boyd, President & CEO of Kaleida Health said:

“Our employees are the backbone of Kaleida Health. Delivering the highest quality care to our patients starts with them. So it is vital that we continue to invest and support all that they do. This is a fair contract and it will help in our efforts to be the employer of choice in Western New York.”

Union leaders are calling the contract a huge win for members and say it's one of the best contracts available in Western New York.

Leaders are expected to hold a news conference addressing the agreement on Friday.