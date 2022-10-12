ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing hundreds of skilled trade workers on the campus of the University of Rochester says it will strike in two weeks if a collective bargaining agreement can't be reached.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 represents nearly 320 workers on the U of R campus and its medical center. The two sides have negotiated a deal for several months, but so far there has been no agreement.

The collective bargaining agreement was set to expire at the end of July, but has been extended multiple times throughout negotiations. The last extension expired on Oct. 8 meaning the trade workers are currently operating without a contract.

“These are skilled employees who work behind the scenes to keep the University running,” said John Tarasuk, Local 158 business agent. “They were deemed ‘essential’ and worked throughout the pandemic just like the nurses and service workers who were hailed as heroes, and they just want what’s fair. Nothing more and nothing less.”

“The last thing these employees want is to go on strike, but they have made their position very clear,” said Mike Lyons, business manager of Local 158. “These employees are united in their willingness to take a stand, and Local 158 stands behind them 100%.”

The U of R issued the following statement in response to the strike notice:

"The University of Rochester has been negotiating in good faith since June with union representatives from IUOE for a multi-year contract renewal that is competitive, fair and equitable. The IUOE is the bargaining unit that represents about 320 skilled trades staff who service and maintain University campus facilities, including the central utility plant and the Medical Center. Despite our extensive efforts, the IUOE submitted an intent to strike notice on Oct. 8, with the strike action scheduled to start Oct. 24. Should a strike begin on Oct. 24 , contingency plans are already in place that will ensure that all University activities, including operations at the Medical Center, will continue without disruption. Students, faculty, staff and patients at the University of Rochester are not expected to see any changes to normal operations."

The union previously gave the U of R a 10-day strike notice in early September, however, negotiations continued and no strike took place.