ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Renovations wrapped up at the Tops Friendly Markets store on Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
The store expanded its bakery and deli.
Tops is the only grocery store chain within the 14605 zip code. It's the second poorest zip code in New York state.
"We think it's important to be here in this community, specifically this Upper Falls Boulevard area because it really is the only grocery store," said store manager Steven Geer. "We're the only market in this area and without us here, I don't think neighbors would have anywhere to shop for their food."
The updates at the grocery store come just as Tops marks 25 years in the North Clinton Avenue neighborhood.