OHB ReDev unveiled more details of its $50 million plan to redevelop the former ShoppingTown Mall site in Dewitt, but a company official said they will need an assist from the local government.
The developer bought the property from Onondaga County a year ago, calling the new site District East, but the land didn't include two former anchor stores — Macy's and Sears, which still are privately owned.
Now as OHB ReDev eyes moving forward with its plan, they are working with the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency for its help to acquire parcels through eminent domain.
OHB ReDev is also asking the Dewitt Town Board to apply for a $2 million revitalization grant from the state.
The project would make way for 400-700 residential units that would be primarily rentals, with 25% set aside for affordable or senior affordable housing, OHB ReDev principal Andy Breuer said Friday.
Breuer said OHB ReDev hopes demolition on the now-vacant mall will begin by next spring.
The Dewitt board is expected to hold a vote on the grant application on Monday at 8:30 a.m.