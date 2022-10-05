CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location.
After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
Paw Works founder Chad Atkins said it will take $170,000 to $200,000 to renovate the space, and while they have received generous donations, they have not met that goal yet. To follow the progress, or to help, visit Paw Works.