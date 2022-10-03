BUFFALO, N.Y. — Union representatives and Kaleida Health have reached a tentative three-year deal to avoid a possible strike.

Months of negotiations came to a close a little after midnight on Monday. Details of the deal aren't being released until all union members are briefed on the proposal. It covers 6,300 workers from both CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU.

CWA Local 1168 President Cori Gambini said in a statement:

“After years of exhaustion, back-to-back shifts, and unmanageable patient loads, we knew for the sake of our patients’ health and safety that we could not back down from this fight. Now, we are looking forward to getting back on track by restoring staffing levels and being able to deliver the highest quality patient care."

President and CEO of Kaleida Health Don Boyd is also praising the deal.

He says quote:

"This process was all about achieving a fair contract that rewards our current employees, helps attract new staff and puts the organization in a strong position going forward."

Union members still need to vote to ratify the contract, which union leaders say will happen in the next few weeks.