The city of Syracuse is taking steps to ensure more city residents are benefiting from local construction projects.

In order to qualify for tax breaks offered through the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency, starting next year developers will now have to hire more local workers and contract with more minority and women-owned businesses.

“Getting local people, especially city residents, job opportunities, providing contracting opportunities for our minority and women owned businesses,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said of the plan. “We wanted to try to find that right balance of getting the projects the incentives they need to actually happen, but at the same time, making sure that as the projects are happening they’re creating opportunities for city residents right here,” Walsh said.

In order to obtain the tax breaks that come with having a project backed by the agency, a developer will have to commit to hiring 10% of its workforce from within the city. Additionally, 10% of the value of those breaks must go toward hiring minority and women-owned business enterprises, and any project that dedicates more than 70% of its total square footage to housing must set aside 20% of its units for tenants at or below 80% of the area median income, at rent equal to more than 30% of income inclusive of utilities.

“They’re asking for the taxpayers to invest in that project through various different tax breaks,” Walsh said. “So we wanted to make sure that, again, the taxpayers in the community that is investing in these projects are benefiting from these projects.”

In response to concerns that the workforce goals may be unrealistic, Walsh stresses that the city consulted with developers and industry specialists before making the decision, and are prepared for challenges.

“We’re also investing in programs that are helping to build the workforce from our ‘Syracuse Build’ initiative to our ‘Pathways to Apprenticeship’ program, we want to make sure that what we are asking of these projects is doable,” he said.

And he said the city is prepared to address any problems that do stop projects from moving forward.

“If we find that these policies are having any unintended consequences, we are going to bring everybody back to the table again,” he said. “We’re going to work through it and make tweaks, but it’s all about maximizing the community benefits of the project”

Spectrum News 1 reached out to Pathways to Apprenticeship and they declined to comment. Spectrum News 1 has also reached out to multiple local construction organizations who have yet to respond.

The new regulations go into effect on Jan. 1.