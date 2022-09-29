ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim City Council Tuesday greenlighted a $4 billion mega development around the Honda Center.

What You Need To Know The Anaheim City Council unanimously approved the $4 billion ocV!BE project



Henry and Susan Samueli, the owners of the Anaheim Ducks, are spearheading the project, which will be located around the Honda Center



The project includes a new 5,700-seat performance theater, 1,500 residential apartment units including 195 affordable units, two hotels totaling 550 rooms, indoor-outdoor office space, a four-acre public and private park, and a 6,000-seat outdoor amphitheater



The developer plans to break ground later this year and complete the project before the 2028 LA Summer Olympic Games

Earlier this week, the council unanimously approved Henry and Susan Samueli's project called ocV!BE - a massive mixed-use development and entertainment district surrounding the Honda Center and across the street from the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center.

The Samuelis are the long-time owner of the Anaheim Ducks and recently struck deals with the city to manage the Honda Center and ARTIC.

The council will hold a second vote to finalize the approval on Oct. 4.

"We thank the Anaheim City Council and City staff for their strong support of our vision for ocV!BE and our continued partnership with the City of Anaheim," Henry and Susan Samueli said in a news release. "We look forward to starting construction soon on this important community asset that will showcase Anaheim and Orange County while also providing world-class entertainment and offerings for local residents, visitors and our Anaheim Ducks fans."

City officials said they could see the developer breaking ground by year's end and begin significant construction in 2023.

The goal is to be ready before the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, where the Honda Center will host nations worldwide competing in volleyball.

The ocV!BE development will be nearly 100 acres of new offices, apartments, entertainment, retail, restaurant and park space anchored by the Honda Center.

The project includes a new 5,700-seat performance theater, 1,500 residential apartment units including 195 affordable units, two hotels totaling 550 rooms, indoor-outdoor office space, a four-acre public and private park and a 6,000-seat outdoor amphitheater.

The Honda Center will also get a $390 million facelift and the ARTIC transportation center $60 million in upgrades.

City officials envision a place where residents and visitors can enjoy a game or concert at the Honda Center, shop at a farmer's market, eat at a food hall, drink at craft breweries, and lounge at rooftop bars.

Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O'Neill said the new project would help create thousands of local and temporary jobs and provide much-needed affordable housing in the area.

"What's not to like about this project?" O'Neill said during the meeting. "We're bringing almost $10 million in new projected annual revenue for the city to be put towards things like public safety, neighborhood investments, and other community benefits."

O'Neill said upon build-out, ocV!BE would be a world-class destination in the city's growing Platinum Triangle district.