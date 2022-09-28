A retired law enforcement official created a 65-acre haunted house attraction decades ago in Ulster County, and it has since been voted by Hauntworld Magazine as one of the top 10 haunted houses in the United States.

The man behind this attraction is retired Kingston detective Michael Jubie. This year, Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Jubie, the owner and operator, says he loves Halloween, but what got him in the spooky business has a lot to do with his past detective work.

“I used to do a lot of undercover disguise work. So it was important for me to have good eyebrows, mustaches, that type of thing,” he said.

It was soon after he retired 30 years ago that Jubie and his wife went into the horse and carriage business. That’s when an idea came to mind about starting a Halloween hayride.

“I called a friend of mine and we bought this property, this farm; it had gone on the market that morning,” Jubie said. “We started out with 35 employees 30 years ago, and this season, we will hire over 300 to put this show on 65 acres of land here, and we use every inch.”

Jubie says the past two years looked a little different due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop ticket sales.

“So far, ticket sales are showing that we've got a big increase in ticket sales up to this point, compared to last season,” said Jubie.

Jubie’s wife Nancy is one of the script writers who created some of the characters.

One of Jubie’s other reliable assistants throughout the process has been his master set designer, Eric Sapanera.

“I moved up from Long Island because luckily, this is one of the few haunted houses in the country that employs people year-round to do what I do,” said Sapanera, in his 10th season at Headless Horseman.

The grand opening was September 24, and the house will run until October 30.