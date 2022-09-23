BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the New York State Nurses Association began contract negotiations Thursday with Erie County Medical Center, members and allies rallied in front of the facility.
The union said it's bargaining for better workplace conditions and better wages, which it says will return more staffing and improved patient care at what is Western New York's largest hospital.
ECMC said it agrees staffing is a concern and hopes the union will work to garner resources from the government and private sector amid unprecedented financial uncertainty.
However, frontline workers said claiming poverty will not be a good enough excuse.
"It's not a nursing shortage," said RN Lona DeNisco. "It's a shortage in the facilities to provide the safety and the competitive wage and the things that we deserve to do patient care properly."
Earlier this year, ECMC agreed upon a staffing plan with NYSNA and approved a mid-contract 7.5% increase in wages for registered nurses.
The hospital said it successfully recruited 230 RNs and 51 LPNs this year.