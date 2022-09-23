BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Nearly all of the lawsuits filed against the proposed Monroe Avenue Whole Foods in Brighton have been dismissed.

On Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Scott Odorisi issued a ruling in favor of the town of Brighton, dismissing 22 of the 23 lawsuits filed by groups trying to stop the project.

Judge Odorisi rejected claims that the Brighton Town Board's approval of the project violated zoning laws, open meetings laws and environmental review laws. According to the court, the Brighton Town Planning Board acted properly in its review of the project.

However, the court declined to rule on certain claims made by the project's opponents that challenged the Auburn Trail, a major active transportation and sustainability project handled by the plaza's developers at no cost to taxpayers. It is part of the incentive zoning approval of the project.

In a statement, Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said in part:

“We have said all along that the town’s approval process for this project was thorough and complete. The decision by Judge Odorisi confirms that fact. "We are confident that when the court finally hears all of the facts involved, it will recognize that the town has acted in complete compliance with the law and determine that the project, with all of its benefits, should proceed.”

Moehle has said in the past that the group, funded by Wegmans, is using lawsuits to delay the reality of a competitor coming to the area.

The group, Brighton Grassroots, has argued that a new grocery store in that location would further clog an area already dealing with heavy traffic.

Moehle says traffic safety changes are part of the project.

The project is developed by the Daniele Family, who says they look forward to the December trial to try and dismiss the last claim.