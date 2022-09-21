FRISCO, Texas — The long-awaited opening of H-E-B’s first North Texas store in Frisco was met with long lines of customers hoping to get first dibs on prizes, sneak peeks and more inside the 118,000-square-foot facility. Shoppers camped out as early as Tuesday afternoon, just in time for Wednesday’s grand opening.

“Opening our flagship H-E-B format in the DFW area has been an aspirational goal of ours for many years and the company has a long-term commitment to serve a broad range of customers and communities across North Texas,” said Stephen Butt, president, Central Market Division, and H-E-B Board Member. “The DFW Metroplex is among the most competitive markets in the nation and our H-E-B Partners are committed to work hard every day to earn the trust of our customers.”

From the time the store opened at 6 a.m. until it closed at 11 p.m., traffic remained steady around 4800 Main Street in Frisco — the location of the H-E-B store. Before its opening, the largest privately held employer in the state hosted job fairs hoping to fill more than 500 positions at the Frisco and Plano locations.

“H-E-B is a company known for its steadfast commitment to Texas, and we’re excited they’re now a part of our community,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “So, let me be the first to say, Frisco, welcome to My H-E-B.”

Similar to other H-E-B’s across the state, art installations from local artists decorate the outside of the Frisco location store. According to officials, the construction of the Plano store will come to an end this fall and open before the new year. H-E-B began construction on land in McKinney and Allen. The company also announced plans for a store in Mansfield to begin construction in early 2023.

“There’s a lot of excitement and energy from our Partners, who are the heart of H-E-B, and they have been waiting for this day to introduce H-E-B to North Texas,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B executive vice president. “H-E-B Partners from across the company have come together to make this day happen, and they’ve done an exceptional job tailoring this store to Frisco and the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Other stores open across the DFW metroplex:

Waxahachie H-E-B

800 HWY 77

Waxahachie, Texas 75165



Ennis H-E-B

101 S. CLAY ST

Ennis, Texas 75119

Burleson H-E-B plus!|

165 N.W. JOHN JONES DR.

Burleson, Texas 76028



Corsicana H-E-B

201 S. 15TH STREET

Corsicana, Texas 75110



Cleburne H-E-B

600 W HENDERSON

Cleburne, Texas 76033