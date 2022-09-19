PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza.

The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza.

Mommy City co-founder Jason Hayslip is a father of two. He knows how fast kids grow up. One minute they are learning to walk and the next thing you know they are heading to college. His Mommy City consignment sale can help families save money on things they need. It’s also a place that they can sell things they no longer use. There are 250 consignors part of this fall sale who are selling thousands of items. Some merchandise is brand new.

“We will have toys and coats and hats and winter stuff for the kids, all kinds of clothes and shoes and boots,” Hayslip said. “All the stuff they need for winter. As well as furniture, pack-n-plays and any kind of baby items you might need. The savings is 50 to 90% off retail. The average consignor who has done this before will routinely end up outfitting their kids for the next season and still walk away with a couple of hundred dollars.”

The Mommy City Sale is Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most everything will be priced at another 50% off on Sunday.​