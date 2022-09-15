LOS ANGELES — After two and a half years of record-breaking cargo volumes, the Port of Los Angeles saw a lighter-than-usual August. Shipments were down 15% compared with a year earlier and 9% below the five-year monthly average.

Port of LA Executive Director Gene Seroka attributed the softening to several factors during his monthly briefing Thursday. Many cargo owners who anticipated delays shipped their fall and winter items earlier to guarantee delivery.

“This just-in-case strategy versus the traditional just-in-time approach has been widespread in the market,” he said.

Persistent inflation is also playing a role. On Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the Consumer Price Index had risen 8.3% in August. The Producer Price Index is also up 9.8% since last year, with interest rates on track for yet another increase when the Federal Reserve meets next week.

“Naturally, consumers are getting a little bit anxious, as are retailers,” he said. “Some with elevated inventory levels have been discounting products to have more flexibility going into the fourth quarter. Additionally, we’re starting to see canceled production orders out of Asia.”

Seroka said some shippers are also diverting their cargo to the east and gulf coast ports as a hedge against west coast labor contract negotiations, which are ongoing. In addition, he noted August saw shippers divert 40,000 containers from the Port of Los Angeles to the Port of Long Beach because of “health and safety measures around the automated area” at the LA port.

While Seroka expects the Long Beach shipping diversions to increase to as much as 80,000 containers in September, he said the rerouting is likely to be temporary.

“The bottom line is we’re projecting lighter numbers in September and for the balance of the year compared to an unbelievable pace in 2021,” he said. “But to keep things in perspective, even with this projected softer volume in the back half of the year, the Port of Los Angeles is headed toward the second busiest year in our history.”

Despite a COVID-induced American buying spree that overwhelmed the Port of LA last year, it still handled a record-breaking 10.7 million containers — the most in its 115-year history. Through the first seven months of 2022, the Port of LA was evenly matched with its 2021 numbers.

The port has made consistent progress in clearing the backlog of container ships that had plagued it earlier this year. There are currently 11 container ships within 150 nautical miles of the port compared with 109 in January.

The number of days trucks are waiting for cargo at the terminals is now closer to its pre-COVID-surge average at 3.7 days — down from a peak of 11 days last year. There are fewer than 2,000 containers waiting nine days or longer to be loaded on trucks compared with 32,000 last October.

Rail, however, continues to be a challenge. Seroka praised the tentative rail labor agreement the White House announced early Thursday morning, saying, “this is great news for our nation’s supply chain and all Americans.” But he noted that two-thirds of goods arriving at the Port of LA leave California by rail.

Since February, the port has seen spikes in rail volume along with a sixfold increase in backlogs and bottlenecks. Rail cargo is now waiting 7.6 days to get on a train — four times longer than normal. There are currently 28,000 rail containers waiting for on-dock trains.

“That number should be about 9,000 units,” Seroka said. “And 16,000 of those boxes are waiting nine days or longer. That number should be zero. There’s still much more work for all of us to do with today’s announcement of the tentative agreement.”