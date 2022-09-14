Newburgh’s Vintage Emporium is heaven to antique enthusiasts. More than 40 vendors, each with their own uniquely-decorated specialty shops, fill out the 11,000-square foot space.

Co-owners Anthony Vesnaver and Matt Smith say their journey started when they became vendors there in 2016.

“I’ve worked in various vintage aspects in my career for the past 15 years," Smith said, “so it kind of seemed like a natural progression for us to move into this side of things.”

Three years later, they had a chance to buy the business and make it their own. It was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

“I also love setting up the store for customers," Smith said. "I love seeing them come in and really enjoy the space, and really enjoy the store in general. We work really hard on the assortment of vendors, the assortment of merchandise that’s here.”

They carefully curate everything here, with pieces from the 1880s to the 1980s and everything in between.

Vesnaver says the influx of new residents after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten more people in the door. And even more people are finding about the emporium after it was featured in the New York Times in August. The article detailed the store’s history and some of its famous customers, like actor Nico Tortorella.

“We had a woman call from Seattle and say, ‘I’m planning a trip to New York City and I realized I can take the shoreline bus up to Newburgh and spend the day here,’” Vesnaver said. "That was kinda neat to see because it probably wasn’t on her itinerary.”

While the two are thrilled that their business is getting featured, they hope it will ultimately bring more visitors to Newburgh.

“[It’s] another way to draw more people here for the day," Vesnaver said. "They can come to our shops in between shopping; they go down to Liberty Street and have lunch at Liberty Street Bistro or Ms. Fairfax. Go shopping at Crème, they’ll head down to the waterfront and have lunch there.”