LOS ANGELES — Founded in 1926 by and for women, Hotel Figueroa was the first hotel in the U.S. to have a female managing director and the only hotel in Los Angeles at the time to allow women to check in without a male chaperone.
Over the years, the hotel became a hub for female entrepreneurs and creatives, a tradition that continues today with Hotel Figueroa’s featured artist program.
Currently on show is the work of artist Ruthanna Hopper who comes from a long line of creatives, including Anna and Daria Halprin and Dennis Hopper.
Hopper’s series of paintings called “The Emergence” is a direct response to the pandemic experience.