Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $230 million in funding for nine upstate airports, with work beginning nearly immediately.

Albany International Airport and Saratoga County Airport will both receive funds. Albany International is getting $60 million to expand the terminal for both pre- and post-checkpoint amenities as well as efficient passenger flow through security. Saratoga County Airport, meanwhile, is getting $27 million for construction of a new terminal building.

Hochul says investments in smaller airports will have a ripple effect across upstate.

“We saw it during the pandemic. So many people left places like New York City, discovered upstate, discovered the beauty of this region, and those who fly in from other states and other cities have a chance to have a very positive impression of this," the governor said. "But it’s not just for the visitors, the tourists. It’s for the local residents who deserve a positive experience and the businesses.”

According to Gov. Hochul, airports have just two years to complete their projects, so most are expected to get underway immediately.