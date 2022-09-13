Art Soons has seen it all. This year marks the 65th season he’ll oversee his family’s century-old farm, Soons Orchards.

Apples and pumpkins are the real money makers, so it’s a bit of a concern when the crops and profit growth are stalling.

“People are unhappy with the size of apples this year, because they didn’t get the size on them," Soons said. "These pumpkins are not the size they should be, either.”

He says that pumpkins have their growth stunted by this summer’s hot weather and drought effects. That means he’ll have smaller and fewer pumpkins.

“If you had the right size pumpkins, there’d be almost double," Soons said. "Without this plastic and the hose underneath, you’d have nothing!”

These are conditions seen by farmers across New York. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, almost 80% of the state is in some level of drought. This includes much of the Hudson Valley and Western New York.

Steve Ammerman, of the New York Farm Bureau, says 2022 has been dryer than usual for farmers.

“Any time you have prolonged periods of dry weather, that can ultimately affect crop production, how it grows, and for fruits and vegetables, can impact the size," Ammerman said.

Soons says you can still pick the perfect jack-o-lantern, but there may be less this year to choose from. And he just isn't sure if he'll have to adjust his pricing to make up for it.

So although this dry summer will affect Soons' bottom line in some way, he says that’s part of the business. He adds that farming is like Vegas in the dirt; always a gamble but never any jackpots.

“How do I keep going? Get up in the morning, go out and do it," he said.

Soons says that pumpkin picking at the orchard will start soon; by September 17, the hayrides to the pumpkin patch begin.