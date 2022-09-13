The communities in the Rockaways were some of the hardest hit areas throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now officials say they’re seeing signs of a recovery.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released an economic report on the Rockaways that show “encouraging signs.”

“This report speaks to the resilience of the Rockaways and the residence here. The trait that I think is present on the peninsula year round. We certainly saw that resilience and fortitude after Sandy in the efforts to rebuild,” said DiNapoli in press conference Monday.

According to the report, the 11 mile long barrier has seen steady business growth after the pandemic.

One of those signs is employment rates. Between 2019 and 2020, there was a 9.7% drop in employment. Between 2020 and 2021, those numbers started improving with employment going up 3.9%.

Some business say they have felt that relief.

“Definitely the year that we were able to employ the least amount of people was 2020,” says Maribel Araujo, owner of Caracas Arepa Bar at Rockaway Beach. “Then 2021 we were almost at the normal amount of people and this year we were back to normal.”

The positive trend, although not back to pre-pandemic levels, is welcome news for businesses.

However, business owners agree they have a ways to go. They hope to see more people coming out to the Rockaways next year.

“We got locked down for a couple of years and our habits have changed. We don’t socialize in person as much as we used to,” says Robert Kaskel, owner of Thai Rock.

This year, business owners say the weather definitely has helped them.

“We definitely had a better summer this summer 2022 than 2021 and 2020, but all I have to say this is a seasonal business and the weather has been amazing this summer in New York,” said Araujo.

There were more weekends than not when the weather got people out on the sand and in the waters. The few months in the middle of the year are crucial for the survival of the businesses.

“This summer has put in a lot of goodness into my bank account, which is really something that I have to be focused on,” says Kaskel. “We are open all year long but the winter months can be very lean for us.”

The comptroller on Monday said it will require teamwork to bring the Rockaways back to pre-pandemic numbers.

“As we process our losses and work to rebuild collective efforts will be key to a successful complete recovery will require that elected officials, business owners and nonprofits all continue to play an important role,” said DiNapoli.