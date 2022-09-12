The Hudson Valley is following what one local official called a strong 2021 with another big year, while keeping local film workers employed year-round.

“My goal is to have everybody be able to drive 15 minutes to a sound stage," said Laurent Rejto, the executive director of the Hudson Valley Film Commission. "The sound stage in Saugerties, the sound stage in Dover Plains, the sound stage in Newburgh.”

A report from Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress shows that in 2020, 570 people moved to the area from Los Angeles. Westchester County saw the largest movement with 292 new arrivals from LA, followed by Orange County with 98, Ulster County with 57, and Dutchess County with 55.

Pattern for Progress CEO Adam Bosch says that the valley’s growing popularity for film and TV production could be a reason for these numbers.

Rejto says the number of people applying to work on film crews has quadrupled from 2019 to 2021 from 50 to 200 people. And about 10% of them, he says, are folks from Los Angeles.

“Those are all people who are industry insiders, so to speak," he said. "They’re assistant cameramen, they’re hair and make-up people, they’re production designers. They all work in the business in the city, and now they all want to work in the business here.”

Rejto says that the area’s reputation in filmmaking is growing, and says four TV shows are coming to the area in the fourth quarter of this year. He expects more filmmakers will find a home here.

“It’s a small business," Rejto said. "Everybody knows that they can get a great crew up here, and as long as that’s true, it’s going to continue and get better and better."