ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing skilled trades staff members at the University of Rochester has given the U of R a 10-day strike notice after a contract agreement could not be reached.

According to university officials, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 represents about 320 workers in multiple roles across the college and UR Medical Center.

Union representatives say members overwhelmingly voted to reject the contract proposal put forward by the U of R saying they want a greater increase in pay than what is being offered.

If an agreement cannot be made in the next 10 days, a strike will begin.

"They should come forth and be equitable with us and perhaps give us what we're asking," said Robert Carr, a U of R employee. "We're skilled trades members who keep the university running. There's upwards of 300 of us, everywhere from plumbers to carpenters to electricians. I don't want them to make a catastrophic mistake by letting us go on strike."

U of R officials say they have a contingency plan if a strike were to occur to keep operations up and running. They say they're hopeful an agreement can be reached before that happens.