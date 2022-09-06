BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starbucks union workers in Buffalo planned a city-wide picket on Tuesday.

They say workers from all 20 corporate-owned stores in the Buffalo region will be there.

Organizers cite the recent firings of two employees as the "final straw."

Workers say the corporation has been spying, threatening and intimidating employees.

“We want to let our customers know what Starbucks is doing to us,” said Sam Amato, one of the fired workers. “And we want them to have our back.”

Starbucks says it supports the rights of workers to unionize and protest. The company issued this statement addressing the matter:

"Starbucks respects our partners. Partners have a right to lawfully participate in protests or events that are personally important to them. Partners do not represent Starbucks while engaging in protest activity. We remain committed to our partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone."

It all started on Aug. 30, 2021, when the first group of Starbucks stores in Buffalo filed petitions to vote to unionize. A few months later, the location on Elmwood Avenue made history as the first unionized Starbucks location in the U.S.