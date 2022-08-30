ANAHEIM, Calif. — The city of Anaheim, known for its tourist attractions and convention business, has been steadily making gains after pandemic losses.

Disney grew 35% in the first quarter of 2022, regaining losses after it was staggered by shutdowns. Events at the Honda Center struggled to fill up before selling out big events to partners like the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Entertainment is key to the Anaheim economy, and a bonus to the convection center as it looks to draw new business and maintain accounts

The city’s marketing organization, Visit Anaheim, reports that bookings for the Anaheim Convention Center are up 11% over 2019, the last year it saw business without interruption. Visit Anaheim expects to host 90% of the events it books through 2024.

Huge crowds are expected for the D23 Expo, a Disney fan event, which takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center next week, Sept. 9-11.

The new bookings could mean big business for the city, as each major convention or string of meetings also means hotel stays, funneling money directly to the city through the coveted Transient Occupancy Tax. That tax is direct revenue for the city and does not go through the state.

The numbers Visit Anaheim is projecting are expected to help quickly fuel the rebound. It reports that area hotels can expect to rent 188,700 room nights, and wrapping in shopping and restaurants, the city could reap $444 million in broad economic impact.

“To continue to bring-in short-term convention business, Visit Anaheim is adding to its national convention sales team with two new convention sales directors based in Washington D.C. and Chicago,” said Jay Burress, president & CEO of Visit Anaheim. “These are major markets for Anaheim’s convention business and these new hires will help drive business in these key territories as we move forward.”

The rest of the year is packed, with 21 groups scheduled to use the convention center for an expected $222 million in economic impact.