ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More state tax dollars will support Black-owned businesses in the Flower City.
The Urban League of Rochester is directing $50,000 to mentor entrepreneurs.
Sen. Jeremy Cooney made the announcement on Monday alongside Urban League President and CEO Dr. Seanelle Hawkins and business owners.
Those being helped will receive training along with a financial head start.
"The Urban League is at the table advocating for Black and brown businesses, for entrepreneurs," said Hawkins. "To make sure that resources are allocated and prioritized so that we can continue to grow the businesses. Way too long we've been forgotten about but no longer."
“I’m honored to have secured $50,000 in state funding to support Urban League of Rochester’s Entrepreneurship Assistance Center," said Sen. Cooney. "By providing financial assistance to historically underrepresented start-up business owners and entrepreneurs for critical infrastructure like marketing plans and website development, ULR is ensuring these individuals are well-positioned and empowered for their future success. I am confident this funding will enable ULR to continue building capacity and enhancing community services, and look forward to watching the businesses they support flourish.”
The funds are being distributed during this National Black Business Month.