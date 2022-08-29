It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly.

“Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.

But that’s just the kitchen. There’s also a bakery, warehouse and countless coordinators that go into these events.

This year, it’s been a tall task to fill all those positions.

“I can tell you pre-COVID, our numbers were about 1,200 employees between full time, part time and all of that. Right now, we are probably closer to 700 employees,” Ochal said.

Mazzone, like many companies nationwide, is facing a worker shortage.

Saratoga County, where Mazzone is located, has the lowest unemployment rate in the state according to the Department of Labor. But hiring signs can still be found around the county, including on Broadway, which is lined with tourists this time of year.

“Attendance at the track is larger than it’s ever been. Live Nation is doing more concerts than ever. SPAC is back, the casino is back,” Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus said. “The only that is holding us from really making one of the best years ever [is] this labor shortage.”

Shimkus says the chamber has done everything it can to support many small businesses, but it’s up the policy and legislation to create change.

“We’ve had caps on worker visas for the last six years. And those are doing incredible damage to our local economy here and across the United States,” Shimkus said. “We have so many entry level jobs that are just not being filled; people don’t want them, and the only way we will be able to do that is to import talent and people that want to work.”

While Mazzone officials will continue to explore alternate routes like recruiting agencies and employment bonuses, they say having a full staff once again is the ultimate goal.

“I love the energy of people being here, hanging everyone around,” Ochal said. “Making sure that everybody feels like part of the team, so it’s great to actually have people in the building and not feel like we’ve been shut off for as long as we were.”