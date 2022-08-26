According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New Yorkers dispose about 6 million tons of waste into 30 landfills each year.

Matt Converse hopes to get people to think differently about what they throw away.

“We’re getting carried away with our consumption. On an environmental standpoint, it’s a negative not thinking about the products you’re using,” says Converse.

That’s why he’s opened Matt’s Refillery in downtown Troy. The business provides a space for people to purchase whole sale products like laundry detergent, soap and body lotion. Customers are encouraged to use reusable containers, which they can refill when they’re done with a product.

The average person produces about 4.5 pounds of garbage every day. The idea is that a refillery will cut down on the plastic bottles thrown away.

The refillery also sells reusable towels and wool dryer balls.

Converse believes the trick is to start small and not overwhelm yourself. Then, you can incorporate greener products over time.

“You like to eat out, but you occasionally eat at home; maybe start with dish soap, something small and gradually make these changes,” says Converse.

The store has been open for about a month.