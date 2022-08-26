MEXICO — The mezcal industry is growing at a rapid pace.
And in the face of such change, the families that have distilled mezcal for generations — even centuries — are worried that the art of mezcal could be lost.
Inherent in the ancient distilling methods of mezcal is the history of Mexico, and especially Oaxaca, and generational mezcaleros are the gatekeepers to culture and tradition.
Meet Graciela Angeles Carreño, owner of Real Minero Mezcal; Gonzalo Martín Sernas, of Macurichos Mezcal; and Valetín Cortez, of Dixeebe.