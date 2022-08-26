LONG BEACH, Calif. — Big-box store IKEA is going small.

The home furniture brand, known for its massive big-box stores, is opening two smaller planning studios in Long Beach and Arcadia.

The company will host a ribbon-cutting, celebrating the IKEA Long Beach grand opening at the Long Beach Towne Center on Monday and do the same two days later at IKEA Arcadia at the Westfield Santa Anita mall on Wednesday.

"The new IKEA planning studios offer a unique experience with convenience in mind, and they are tailored for LA living," said Javier Quiñones, CEO and chief sustainability officer at IKEA U.S. "IKEA is consistently transforming to better meet the needs of our customers in California and beyond. We don't want to stop pushing the envelope when it comes to accessibility and affordability."

The two new locations are the first IKEA planning studios on the West Coast and highlight the growing shift of retailers focusing on smaller footprints, emphasizing personalized service and home delivery.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the shopping habits of consumers.

With many people locked down during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic, most resorted to shopping online and having their items delivered.

According to Morgan Stanley, e-commerce shopping rose from 15% of total retail sales in 2019 to 21% in 2021. It now sits at an estimated 22% of sales globally.

As more people shop online, traditional brick-and-mortar stores are adapting and creating an omnichannel approach. Most recently, Nordstrom and Macy's CEOs talked about advancing their digital capabilities and focusing on personalization.

IKEA, known as a one-stop furniture and decor store and for its massive brick-and-mortar that averages 300,000 to 400,000 square feet, is also zeroing in on personalization.

Rather than being overwhelmed by the sheer size and selections of walking through a traditional IKEA store and lugging the item around, the planning studios' small size is less intimidating.

The average size of a big-box IKEA store is about 300,000 to 400,000 square feet. The planning studio in Long Beach is about 8,000 square feet. Meanwhile, the studio in Arcadia is about 9,000 square feet.

The new IKEA planning studios allow customers to meet and work with a consultant who uses a computer to help them optimize their living space.

When customers choose the furniture item, they can check out and wait for the item to be shipped to their home. No more getting lost in the maze or carrying heavy things and trying to fit them into a car.

"With full-service delivery, this is a new, intimate experience that's uniquely IKEA and uniquely LA," said Gustavo Tinajero, the greater Los Angeles market area manager at IKEA U.S., in a news release.

"We are thrilled to be opening the first IKEA planning studios on the West Coast, continuing to create customer meeting points that are more accessible and convenient to the many people of the LA market while continuing to offer smart and affordable home solutions," he added.