DRESDEN, N.Y. — Protecting the fish of Seneca Lake is one reason activists keep trying to shut down a cryptocurrency mine north of Watkins Glen.
Greenidge Generation, the company running that plant, is applying for permits to install fish screens at the intake source of its cooling system. That's under the waters of the lake, 700 feet from a factory producing natural gas energy for the crypto mine.
Environmentalists say since Greenidge brought the plant back online for this use, it's impacting the fish population. Greenidge denies that.
The Department of Environmental Conservation denied Greenidge a Title V Operating Permit to expand in June.
New York state says the company's previous efforts to comply with new climate and community protection laws were not good enough.