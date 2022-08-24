BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 1199SEIU and CWA joint bargaining committee for Kaleida Health employees will hold three strike authorization votes next month.

The first two will be held on Sept. 13 and 14 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in downtown Buffalo. The third one will be held on Sept. 15 at the CWA Local 168 offices in Amherst.

The votes were scheduled less than a week after union members held an informational picket outside Buffalo General and Oishei Children's hospitals.

1199SEIU and the CWA say they're looking for competitive wages and better staffing levels at Kaleida Health facilities. They say a strike authorization vote does not necessarily mean they will go on strike.

In response, Kaleida Health says the informational picket last week has not impeded the progress made with the unions and does not change the goal of finalizing a new labor contract.

In a statement, Kaleida said the following: