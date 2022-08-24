BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 1199SEIU and CWA joint bargaining committee for Kaleida Health employees will hold three strike authorization votes next month.
The first two will be held on Sept. 13 and 14 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in downtown Buffalo. The third one will be held on Sept. 15 at the CWA Local 168 offices in Amherst.
The votes were scheduled less than a week after
union members held an informational picket outside Buffalo General and Oishei Children's hospitals.
1199SEIU and the CWA say they're looking for competitive wages and better staffing levels at Kaleida Health facilities. They say a strike authorization vote does not necessarily mean they will go on strike.
In response, Kaleida Health says the informational picket last week has not impeded the progress made with the unions and does not change the goal of finalizing a new labor contract.
In a statement, Kaleida said the following:
“As an organization, we remain committed to reclaiming our position as market leaders in wages, benefits and staffing levels and will continue to negotiate the best possible agreement for our employees. Our current proposed economic package already accomplishes each of these objectives and will put the organization on firm footing to continue providing excellent patient care and meeting the healthcare needs of all Western New Yorkers.
“We understand that CWA and 1199SEIU’s bargaining team has chosen to hold a strike authorization vote among its membership. While the unions have said that a strike authorization vote will help put 'pressure' on Kaleida Health, we are fully aware of the importance of these negotiations to bargaining unit employees and the organization alike.
“Important to note, a vote by the CWA and 1199SEIU membership to authorize a strike does not necessarily mean that a strike is inevitable. That said, we firmly believe that a strike will cause significant and longstanding harm to Kaleida Health and the community in general. This harm would include the financial condition of Kaleida Health, which is already fragile and thereby put into jeopardy the financial ability of the organization to pay for that which has been offered to date.
“In addition, we have been in contact with the New York State Department of Health to ensure their awareness and review of our contingency plans. Patient access will remain paramount as the community will be depending on us to continue providing vital healthcare services no matter the duration or location of a potential work stoppage.”