ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local brewery is celebrating a major milestone.
Genesee Brewing Company is gearing up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Brew House.
A birthday bash party is planned for Sept. 10 in what will be the Brew House's first large community event since 2019.
The Brew House started as an old packaging center for Genesee Brewing before the company spent $4 million to transform the building.
"The Genesee Brew House has made Genesee accessible to everyone and people have come in droves over the years," said Mary Beth Popp, vice president of corporate communications for FICO USA. "The Brew House has helped refresh Genesee's image and gave people a new opportunity to experience the brand."
There will be a lot to look forward to at the free event, including live music, local food and of course, beer.