The defunct Great Northern Mall in Clay could soon be sold.

Mike Kohan, the mall owner, tells Spectrum News 1 he and local developer Guy Hart Jr. have a contract for Hart to purchase the mall. Kohan adds that, as part of the purchase contract, more than $5 million in back taxes will be handled.

Kohan, owner of Kohan Investment group, said the two plan to close the deal in the next 60 to 90 days. He said that a local developer owning the mall will be better for Central New York.

In April, Onondaga County moved to foreclose on the mall, with County Executive Ryan McMahon saying more than $5 million was owed to the county as of late February. According to the Onondaga County tax website, at the moment, the mall owes $2.89 million in back taxes from 2018 and 2019, with another $1 million in penalties.

The mall lost its last remaining anchor store when Dick's Sporting Goods announced plans in December 2020 to depart.

Spectrum News 1 will have more information when it becomes available.