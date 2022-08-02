BUFFALO, N.Y. — August is Black Business Month and Buffalo is celebrating with a new store on Grant Street that’s making it easier to access and afford plant-based food.

Plantae is a plant-based market that is helping people get healthy with more ways to cut out meat but also cut costs.

After struggling to find plant-based ingredients locally, owner Donisha Gant opened the store last Saturday at 212 Grant Street.

MEET DONISHA! She’s the owner of Plantae , Buffalo’s newest vegan 🌱 market ! We’re there this morning as she talks how to cut the meat and cut down on costs on @SPECNews1BUF ! pic.twitter.com/tris4jQzQS — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) August 2, 2022

Specializing in vegan and gluten-free products, like mung beans and soy-based chicken, Gant says small changes in her diet made a big difference in her life. Her goal is to educate the community on the health benefits of switching to a plant-based diet after her own 50-pound weight loss.

“With certain family members that I have, I was kind of just like 'hey, try this substitute' or 'hey, you don't cook it, let me cook it for you.' And after a while, they were like 'oh, this does taste good.' It's not really about what you're eating. It's about how you season it and how you cook it up,” said Gant.

Plantae Market is open the following days: