BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — Recent unemployment numbers show more people are back to work than a year ago thanks in part to a slowing pandemic. Despite that, many businesses are still looking for employees.

Kurt Meekins of Bemus Point has been cutting hair for little less than a year.

"I love the interaction with people," Meekins said.

Not only does he work part-time out of his garage, but also less than 20 hours a week at a local salon.

"I like it because I'm an artist and I like to be able to express myself," said Meekins.

At 56, and with a new full-time job with a local manufacturer, Meekins has aspirations of opening his own salon.

"Just an exciting new adventure in my life," Meekins said. "At my age, I should probably run my own business. I don't want to basically you know die behind the chair."

"Kurt's story is pretty common because due to the pandemic, people are having to make some changes in their life and they're looking towards fulfilling their dreams and aspirations that they may have put on hold," said Chris White, senior career specialist with Chautauqua Works.

White helped Meekins to secure some funding for the proper schooling and training to become a master barber.

"Forever grateful," Meekins said. "I was quite nervous, this was kind of a mid-life change for me. He dedicated himself to my life and was just trying to make everything come together for me. You can't buy that."

Chris also helped Kurt draft a resume and extend unemployment insurance benefits while he was out of work.

"Our job is to help people make small steps towards change," White said. "Get jobs and go back to work and go back to school. And make those steps count in their lives towards fulfilling their dream."

That, as the state recently released its seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May, of 4.4% down from 7.4% a year ago.

Rates across the state in Albany, Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Rochester and Syracuse also saw sharp drops from a year ago.

"If you're going to define somebody that's unemployed as someone who does not have a job period, but would like to have a job, then the number does not definitely tell you the whole story," said Katie Geise, Chautauqua Works executive director.

Geise says the rate only includes those with an active, open unemployment insurance claim. She says while the rate is a good indicator, it does not include those out of work not getting insurance benefits, those who've never filed a claim or whose claim timed out, as well as those with a job looking on their own for a better one.

"I'm always excited to know we don't have a lot of people who are out of work, who are searching for work, and who are really in a situation where economically they aren't going to be able to make ends meet," Geise said.

People like Meekins are hopeful his hard work will pay off as he works toward opening his own shop.

"I've put a lot of faith in it," Meekins said. "I've put a lot of time into it. It's just a matter of time and a little bit of patience."

There are 33 workforce development boards in the state. The groups meet together monthly, and every two weeks with the state labor department.