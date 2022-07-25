IRVINE, Calif. — Three Orange County teenagers launched a neobank, or digital bank, called “Fundsy” to provide nonprofit organizations with banking and fundraising tools, after they found it was confusing to navigate financial and legal requirements when setting up their own philanthropic groups.
The founders — Shrey Gupta, Bardia Safari and Eric Lee — met at Irvine High School through their shared love of coding.
“We saw it from starting our own community projects that if you want to make a change in your community, you have to pay hundreds if not thousands of dollars in filing fees, a lot of the times, you need a lawyer, it’s complicated, there is so much paperwork,” Safari said.
The founders say nonprofits have collectively fundraised at least $110,000 through the Fundsy platform.