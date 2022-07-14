ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses at Rochester General Hospital have voted to form a union.
RGH staff held a secret ballot election over the past two days, getting the votes of more than 700 nurses. More than half of them voted yes.
RGH nurses will now be represented by the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals.
The newly-formed union says they want nurses to have equal say in hospital working conditions and safety decisions.
Officials at Rochester General Hospital say they're disappointed in the result but are committed to working with union members to improve conditions.