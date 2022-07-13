BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starbucks workers at the store on the corner of Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street are on the picket line.
The strike comes as the National Labor Relations Board and Starbucks Workers United are suing Starbucks for what they are calling illegal union-busting practices.
A hearing is playing out this week in a Buffalo federal courtroom.
Workers say they went this route because they were sick of their hours being cut, unpredictable scheduling, anti-union propaganda and unsafe working environments.
"This is baristas wanting to better our own working place and wanting to work with them," said employee Emily Bassett. "So I absolutely believe that the momentum is on our side."
The store is closed while the strike continues.
Spectrum News 1 has reached out to Starbucks officials for comment and is awaiting a response.