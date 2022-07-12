HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday thousands of nursing home workers are going on strike.
The union 1199SEIU is representing workers across Western New York in what they call a fight for fairer wages.
Workers from five locations will go on a one-day strike at the Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg.
The union is asking for a $15 minimum wage for service workers, higher start rates for new employees and standardized wage scales based on experience.
An additional four sites will go on strike for one-day on Wednesday from Elderwood at Lockport.