After renting a building for 14 years, Juan Avalos, lifelong Middletown resident and owner of North Street’s Taco Factory, recently purchased it from its previous owner to become a permanent resident and immediately started putting his mark on it.

“My mother’s cooking is phenomenal, so why not bring it to other people?” Avalos said. “I love this town, and I really enjoy being here.”

Avalos, the son of Mexican immigrants, serves meals made from his mother’s kitchen to residents in Middletown from the Taco Factory. An operation that started as a wholesale tortilla business blossomed into a business centered around dishes he grew up eating in his mother’s kitchen.

Avalos has just invested both his time and money into Middletown. He was a member of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative planning committee, offering insight on what the community both needs and wants.

“Once I took the challenge of incorporating my opinion into the city of Middletown, I was very flattered,” said Avalos.

In 2016, $10 million was awarded to Middletown by then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul as a part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Projects in Middletown completed as a result of the funds consist of the Erie Parkway, streetscape improvements, the Rail Trail Commons, facades, branding and way-finding signage, and parking and green space improvements.

“I came to the realization that I was making a change in the town I lived in my entire life. Other people would come and go, and all my peers from high school all moved away. But it’s a very fortunate thing to have a home town,” said Avalos.

The continued improvements throughout Middletown are a result of momentum from the DRI. Although the Taco Factory hasn’t received funds for its improvements from the DRI allotment, Avalos’ renovations are on a roll to improve the overall experience at his restaurant.

“When somebody comes in and says ‘that was a delicious meal,’ I feel very proud,” said Avalos.