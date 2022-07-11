New life looks to be on the way for part of the troubled Great Northern Mall in Clay.
Ranalli Generations, LLC has purchased the old Sears store for just over $2.2 million.
The land the mall sits on is parceled out so some individual blocks can be bought out.
In addition to Sears, the mall has lost most of its tenants in recent years, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s.
It will soon lose Old Navy, which is set to move this fall to the former Bed Bath and Beyond location a short distance away on State Route 31.
In April, Onondaga County sued the mall’s owner, seeking to foreclose on the property for $5.2 million in back taxes.