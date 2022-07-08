Greater Binghamton Airport is no stranger to the challenges facing smaller airports today.

Years back, the facility lost United and American airlines, back to back, leaving Delta as the sole provider, offering flights to and from Detroit.

Ithaca-Tompkins Airport is now in the same boat, with American Airlines ending service.

It’s a growing concern for the airline industry as a whole.

“There was a lot of layoffs and there was a lot of retirements in the aviation industry, and the travel industry as a whole still hasn’t recovered and honestly, initially they weren’t expecting the recovery until 2024,” said Mark Heefner, Greater Binghamton Airport Commissioner.

At Greater Binghamton, the biggest challenge is getting planes. Right now, the airport is offering just one-third of the typical flights, and those are only about one-third full.

The issue comes following Delta’s early retirement program. While the airline expected 800 crew members, including pilots to take advantage it, 1,800 followed through. The airline is now reserving pilots for bigger airports like JFK.

“We’ve become very conditioned to enjoy having ease of travel in our country, and for small airports like ours, like Ithaca, like some of our neighbors, we don’t have that as much anymore because there’s not pilots, there’s not crews, there’s not flight attendants,” said Heefner.

It’s an issue, not just in Broome County, but for airports across the country. As of this week, United Airlines is now discontinuing services at a number of smaller cities nationwide.

For commissioner Mark Heefner, now is more of a time than ever to fly at smaller airports.

“If you had other airports, then airlines are going to know they can get you to go to those other airports and they’re going to continue to keep those flights at smaller airports down, so we’re trying to cut every cost that we can,” said Heefner.

Heefner said despite the challenges, smaller airports provide services that bigger ones just can’t.

“As much as people scoff at it, it’s that ease and convenience. If you have a family of four, yes it’s going to be more expensive, but also, if they’re young kids, which I have, it makes it a lot easier when there’s not a billion people around you. There’s less people around you so it makes life a lot easier,” said Heefner.

Despite the lack of commercial flights, Greater Binghamton is seeing an increase in activity, with private planes and cargo plains from companies like Amazon.