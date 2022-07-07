Drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump, as gas prices have been steadily falling the past few weeks.

According to auto club AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas Thursday was $4.752, down 2.7 cents from the previous day. The price was $4.857 a week ago and $4.919 a month ago. It hit a record high of $5.016 on June 14.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted that Wednesday’s price drop — 2.8 cents per gallon, according to his company’s data — was the second biggest single-day reduction in the past decade.

De Haan said GasBuddy has counted 2,535 stations across the country selling gas for $3.99 a gallon or less, a number he said could double or triple over the next week or two.

Currently, 15 states have at least one station selling gas for less than $4 a gallon, De Haan said. According to AAA’s data, California drivers are paying the most — $6.185 for a gallon of regular fuel — while South Carolina motorists are paying the least — $4.257.

States with at least one station at $3.99/gal or less, and lowest price:

SC $3.80

GA $3.66

MS $3.79

LA $3.69

TX $3.69

AR $3.86

AL $3.91

TN $3.77

NC $3.94

OK $3.91

FL $3.89

KY $3.89

MO $3.95

NM $3.94

VA $3.90 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 7, 2022

De Haan said most gas stations will lower prices 1 to 2 cents per gallon every couple of days or so, and as long as oil prices don’t rise, gas prices could continue to inch lower for the next two or three weeks, bringing the average cost to $4 to $4.25 by mid-August.

But he cautioned that the oil markets have been “very volatile.”

The reason for the price drop, analysts say, has been falling oil prices related to fears of a recession.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, closed at $98.53 a barrel Wednesday, the lowest since April. The price had soared as high on $123.70 in early March and was over $122 about a month ago.

As of Wednesday morning, however, the price was above $103.