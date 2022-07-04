HONOLULU — The iconic restaurant and bakery will hold a job fair over two days in anticipation of its newest location in Pearl City opening this summer. Liliha Bakery will hold the event at its Pearl Highlands Center location in the former Pier 1 Imports space, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 8 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 9.
The central Oahu location is in need of full- and part-time employees. The team will conduct interviews and hire qualified individuals on-the-spot. No appointment is required. Those hired will be provided with paid training.
“We’re committed to helping our employees grow in their careers,” said Human Resources Manager Gail Winstead, in a news release. “No matter what position they begin at, we strive to provide our Liliha Bakery ohana with opportunities to continuously advance.”
Open positions include managers, cook, prep cooks, dishwashers, bussers, food runners, servers, hosts and hostesses, bakers, warehouse/utility and bakery retail cashiers.
For more information, visit the Liliha Bakery website.