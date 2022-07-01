CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Fuel prices are throwing cold water on the plans of many who are used to celebrating on the water for the Fourth of July.

There’s nothing quite like an afternoon out by the water, or so Mark Neu believes.

“You meet a lot of great people on the docks, and you get to drive boats. So that’s always fun,” said Neu.

He helps take care of rentals and fuels boats at German Brothers Marina in Canandaigua.

“All the bosses are great, I’m friends with a lot of the people I work with here," Neu said. "I hang out with them outside of work, it’s a great experience being out here.”

And with fuel prices the way they are, you can bet he hears comments about it all the time.

“Last year our gas prices were, I believe, $4.29. When I got here this summer, it was $5.51," said Neu. "And just recently was raised to $6.79. So it’s kind of crazy, getting pretty close to doubling our gas prices from last summer.”

Boats use non-ethanol fuel, which is more expensive. And the marina’s lead salesman Jerry Jischke says the rising fuel costs have impacted virtually every aspect of their business.

“Just getting inventory in, new boats and everything," said Jischke. "It costs money to ship these things, they gotta be sent on semis. So just from inventory for boats to life jackets, you name it.”

On the other side of that, he says there’s been less traffic, which means less business. But he’s not concerned yet.

“We feel it a little bit, but we ride it out," Jischke said. "The marina is always going to be here, the lake is always going to be here, so we try and service our customers the best we can.”

After all, many boaters feel the same way about being on the water as Mark does.

“This is our recreation, and we just love doing it," Neu said. "So we plan for it, and the gas prices aren’t going to deter us.”

The $175 it cost Scott Singer to fuel up his family’s brand new boat stung a little, but it was all for its maiden voyage.

“It’s beautiful, we’re very fortunate," said Singer. "And we’re happy to be out here. We’re excited, we’ve been waiting for this for a very long time.”

And for Mark, fuel prices aside, it’s those moments he’ll miss.

With an internship on the horizon, this will be his last summer at the marina.

“I don’t have much more time working here. Definitely going to enjoy it, take it all in, enjoy the people and enjoy driving boats every day," said Neu. "And that’s about it.”