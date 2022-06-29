Hundreds of thousands of people in New York City are getting ripped off at work because of a decision their employers are making, a new report suggests.

The issue at hand is whether workers are independent contractors or employees. If they are considered independent contractors, then the company can skirt paying certain benefits and even pay the workers less, according to James Parrott, the author of the study from the New School.

“They’re not covered by minimum wage or overtime pay laws because they’re not employees,” he said. “They don’t have any benefits like health insurance or retirement savings.”

Parrott said it can impact a lot of the workers who New Yorkers see more of around the city: gig workers. That can include rideshare drivers and delivery workers.

Jolissa Kere said she worked for a few of the big rideshare companies in the city when they improperly suspended her accounts. She was ineligible for unemployment.

“I didn’t get nothing from them,” Kere said.

For a while she said it was hard trying to take care her family back in West Africa.

“I’m the one taking care of my mom. She is sick,” she said.

Michele Dottin is a ridesharing driver and organizer with the Independent Drivers Guild and Justice for App Workers. She said the classification is a problem, but she’s more concerned about how much drivers get paid.

“Worry about the actual pay now, because this is what’s happening now. We’re suffering now. Now meaning today,” she said.

The study indicates this isn’t just an issue with gig workers but also people in construction, people who work at car washes and some who work at nail salons.

Parrott said independent contractors can get 30% less pay than employees at the same businesses.

“They’re not fully complying with the law,” he said, referring to the employers.

Parrott said the state’s Department of Labor can investigate companies improperly classifying employees and make them pay back costs they have skirted. But for a long time the state had cut funding for that.

This year, Parrott said the funding has been increased so he hopes there’s more accountability.