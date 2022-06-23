Every day is a long day for Alfredo Caceres, the owner of Mobile Rescue Tech Repair in Chester.

He says he does about 150 repairs a day at his third party repair shop that services Androids, iPhones, laptops and more. He’s taught himself how to do all these repairs because big tech companies don’t make repair manuals public.

“I can’t just go on Apple’s website and see, ‘Hey, this is the screw you remove, this is the part you have to do,’” Caceres said. "I don’t have any of that.”

What You Need To Know New York's state legislature became the first to pass a "right to repair" law



The law allows consumers and third party electronic repair shops access to materials from tech manufacturers



According to USPIRG, the average family would save about $330 a year through right to repair

But that’s about to change as New York has become the first state in the nation to pass a right to repair law. The law will allow individuals and small businesses like Alfredo’s to repair their electronic devices locally instead of having to ship them out to the companies that make them. It will also allow public access to manuals and replacement parts instead of having to buy from third parties.

Caceres says demand for third party repair shops is high because they save consumers money. According to USPIRG, right to repair will save New Yorkers $2.4 billion per year.

“Most times, you go somewhere to get your phone fixed, and they not only overcharge you but they make you wait a long time," Caceres said. "So I figured, I bet you I can do it a little faster, better.”

So repair shops like Mobile Rescue will have more access to higher quality repair supplies and consumers will have more access to local, less pricey repairs.

Alfredo believes the repeat customers he says he relies on will keep coming back.

“Customer retention: That’s the only way you can stay in business," he said.